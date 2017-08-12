Missing Oregon City man returns to retirement center - KPTV - FOX 12

Missing Oregon City man returns to retirement center

A man reported missing from the Oregon City Retirement Center has returned safely, according to police.

The Oregon City Police Department asked for the public’s help finding 61-year-old Alfonso Rodriguez-Ramirez on Saturday.

He left the retirement facility on the 500 block of 10th Street the morning of Aug. 9 to visit family in Portland, but officers said he never arrived to see them.

Police said there was concern because Rodriguez-Ramirez is insulin-dependent and speaks very little English. 

On Wednesday, police said Rodriguez-Ramirez returned to the center on his own free will and in good health.

No other details were released. 

