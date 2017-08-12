Police searching for missing man last seen at Oregon City Retirement Center

Oregon City police are searching for a missing man who left a retirement center to visit family in Portland, but never made it there.

Alfonso Rodriguez-Ramirez left the Oregon City Retirement Center, 515 10th St., at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Rodriguez-Ramirez is of Cuban descent and is 5 feet 7 inches tall and 174 pounds. He was last seen wearing an off-white shirt, jeans and white Nike shoes.

Rodriguez-Ramirez speaks very little English and is insulin-dependent. He has been known to frequent the Union Gospel Mission in Portland.

Anyone who sees him or has other information about his location is asked to call non-emergency dispatch at 503-655-8211.

