Family restaurant in Salem burglarized twice in one week

Salem Police Department officers say a family business in Salem was burglarized overnight Friday for the second time in one week.

Owners of Adam’s Rib Smokehouse on State Street said they feel violated after discovering that $2,500 from their restaurant was stolen.

Mike Adams, who owns the State St. location, said they mainly feel upset on behalf of their employees.

“This is our home. That’s why it’s a violation. It’s a little more personal,” Adams said.

The first burglary happened Wednesday night at Adam’s Rib Smokehouse on Liberty Street. Around $1,400 in cash was stolen and hundreds of dollars in food was destroyed.

And on Saturday morning, Adams found glass in the front door of his restaurant smashed so the thief could unlock the door from the inside.

He’s since had a friend put plywood over the hole in the door.

Adams said the robbery was a grab-and-go style. He believes the thief quickly stole everything but pennies out of their cash drawer and their safe, which had cash tips and employee paychecks inside.

He said there’s no way it could be a disgruntled former employee.

“Everybody is like family to us. There’s not a person that has worked for me in the past that doesn’t feel like family to me,” Adams said.

Owners at both locations of Adam’s Rib Smokehouse said they’ll do everything they can to give back to their employees.

“We are not gonna let them suffer to not get those tips because they were stolen out of our restaurant,” Adams said.

Adams said Salem police are working to identify a suspect.

FOX 12 could not confirm whether it is the same person who burglarized both restaurants.

