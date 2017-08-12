People with signs, flags walk through downtown Portland after violence in Virginia

A group of people carrying signs and red flags walked through downtown Portland after the violence that unfolded in Virginia on Saturday.

Around 50 people in Portland gathered to proclaim solidarity with the people in Charlottesville, Virginia.

They walked from Pioneer Courthouse Square to Chapman Square, where they stopped to gather and remember the victims in Virginia.

Authorities in Virginia said three people died and many more were injured in connection with the clashes between white nationalists and counter protesters, including a driver slamming into a group of people and killing a woman.

There were no immediate reports of major traffic disruptions or other issues during the brief march in Portland.

