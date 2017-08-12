Northeast Portland woman wakes up to find tires stolen two days in a row

A northeast Portland woman woke up Saturday morning to find her car sitting on cinder blocks with all four tires stolen for the second day in a row.

Getting all four tires replaced is not the way most people would want to spend their weekend. For Jenna Grimm though, it wasn't an option.

“Friday morning I woke up and I went to my car,” Grimm said. “I was going to work, and I looked down and I saw cinder blocks under my car and I thought someone was playing a joke.”

All of the tires on her car were gone, leaving Grimm surprised and terrified.

After having the tires replaced, she parked her car around the corner in a different spot Friday night.

“Then this morning, I woke up from a text from my roommates saying they had hit my car again and that the tires were gone again,” Grimm said. “I just started crying, because I couldn’t believe it.”

She called the police, who said this is a problem that started in the area back in May.

“I assume whoever is doing this is really professional. They seem to be really fast," Grimm explained. "They’re doing it on busy streets and they’re hitting multiple times on one night.”

Grimm said the two sets of disappearing tires have cost her more than $2,000 to replace.

“I’ve lived in Portland my whole life and never had anything like this happen, especially two days in a row,” she said

Just a few blocks from Grimm’s car, FOX 12 spotted another vehicle also stacked on cinder blocks with all four tires missing.

Investigators said they believe the thieves are stealing landscaping cinder blocks, then using them to prop up cars so the tires can be removed.

Police are looking for information from anyone who might have surveillance video of someone stealing blocks from a yard or from anyone who may have surveillance video of an actual tire theft.

