Man in custody after running from officers in NE Portland

Portland Police said a man is in custody after he ran away from officers in Northeast Portland.

At around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, the Portland Police Gang Enforcement Team tried to stop the driver in a stolen car near 162nd and East Burnside Street.

The driver pulled into an apartment complex parking lot, got out of the car as it was still moving, and ran away. The car continued to roll forward slowly until it crashed, police said.

The three passengers inside the car were not hurt and detained by police.

The driver, 24-year-old Aaron Birt, ran through the apartment complex as he was being chased by an officer. Birt scaled a fence and as he jumped down, a handgun fell from his waistband.

Birt picked up the handgun and continued to run, gun in hand, away from the officer. Officers lost sight of Birt in the neighborhood so they stopped searching, due to the inherent danger of searching for an armed suspect.

Police said they called SERT officers to help find Birt.

Officers found Birt hiding near where he was last seen and was taken into custody without incident.

Birt now faces a long list of charges, including felon in possession of a firearm.

Shortly after SERT officers arrived at the scene, they heard a single gunshot from the neighborhood contained by the perimeter. After hearing the shot, a white car was seen quickly leaving the area.

Officers stopped the driver a few blocks away. A handgun was seized and a convicted felon arrested - both unrelated to the original call. The suspect, 27-year-old Tavaris Deontay Winchester, was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of Felon in Possession of a Firearm,

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.