Students take part in the "Backpacks and Snacks with a Deputy" program

Deputies in Washington County helped kids get ready for the new school year. On Saturday, students took part in the second annual “Backpacks and Snacks with a Deputy” program.

The program gives elementary-aged students in Cornelius a chance to get new backpacks and supplies for the upcoming school year.

The kids were nominated by their school.

There was also a barbeque lunch hosted by first responders for students and their families.

Students said they enjoyed spending time with the deputies, as well as looking at their patrol cars.

The program is sponsored by the Sheriff's Office Foundation of Washington County, Oregon and the Washington County Police Officer's Association, who are both providing funding, as well as Cornelius Elementary School, who donated the backpacks.

"The donations from this event not only send students to school with the supplies they need to learn, but it also increases their self-confidence and ensures a positive start to the new school year," said Free Orchards Elementary Principal Karen Murphy in a statement. "I am grateful for this partnership, as it builds a trusting relationship between our students, their families, and the community."

