Bikers gather for the 2017 Providence Bridge Pedal

Bikers are gearing up for the annual Providence Bridge Pedal in Downtown Portland Sunday morning.

Fewer bridges will be impacted by this year's event. The Broadway, Burnside and St. Johns bridges are not included in this year's route.

How eerie is this?! Standing on the Marquam Bridge watching these guys sweat it out on this big hill for @BridgePedal. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/yak2YXI5R2 — Brenna Kelly (@BrennaKellyNews) August 13, 2017

The Ross Island, Marquam, Hawthorne, Morrison, Steel, and Fremont bridges will all be reopened by 12:30 this afternoon.

