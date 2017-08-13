Bikers gather for the 2017 Providence Bridge Pedal - KPTV - FOX 12

Bikers gather for the 2017 Providence Bridge Pedal

PORTLAND, OR

Bikers are gearing up for the annual Providence Bridge Pedal in Downtown Portland Sunday morning.

Fewer bridges will be impacted by this year's event. The Broadway, Burnside and St. Johns bridges are not included in this year's route.

The Ross Island, Marquam, Hawthorne, Morrison, Steel, and Fremont bridges will all be reopened by 12:30 this afternoon.

