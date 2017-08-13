Nena Springs Fire grows to 40,000 acres

Officials say rain and cooler temperatures overnight into Sunday morning have temporarily slowed the progression of the Nena Springs Fire.

The fire started on August 8 and has burned about 40,000 acres. As of Sunday morning, it is 25 percent contained, according to the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Several structures were destroyed by the fire on Friday in the Simnasho area. However, none of them were primary homes.

On Sunday, crews will further mop up around structures and developed control lines as well as work the eastern edge of the fire. The Warm Springs Hotshots will be on the east side of the Deschutes River to prevent westerly winds from spotting the fire across the five and will be supported by air resources as needed.

More than 400 personnel are involved in the firefighting efforts. Three helicopters, nine hand crews, five dozers and 32 engines are also being used to fight the blaze.

Officials say structure protection resources have made good progress around the communities of Simnasho, Mutton Mountain and Indian Head Canyon, which has led to some changes in evacuation levels.

Evacuation levels of the Schoolie Flat, Simnasho, and S-300 subdivisions have been reduced from Level 3 to a Level 2, however residents only will be allowed in at this time, officials say.

The Kah-Nee-Ta Resort, the Charlie Canyon Subdivision and Wolf Point remain at a Level 1 evacuation notice. This lets them know a fire is in the area and they should be ready to leave if necessary.

The Fish Hatchery Grade area remains under a Level 2 evacuation notice. They should be set to evacuate when notified.

Officials say the S-300 Road and Highway 3 remain closed, except for local residents.

The Nena Fire is human caused, but fire officials said they are not sure exactly how it started.

