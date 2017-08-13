Bridge Pedal riders still enjoyed themselves despite three bridges getting the boot

Bridge Pedal was back Sunday – the once-in-a-year opportunity to ride or walk across Portland’s bridges without cars.

Nearly 9,000 cyclists came out for the event.

There were big changes this year, including route revisions and three bridges that were nixed from the event: St. Johns, Broadway and Burnside.

Seven bridges remained for riders to cross on Sunday, and many said they were enjoying themselves despite the light drizzle.

"I think it actually gives a little more traction to the road. You feel a little bit more safer and cooler, thankfully," said Brent Higa, who rode with his entire family for the first time.

How eerie is this?! Standing on the Marquam Bridge watching these guys sweat it out on this big hill for @BridgePedal. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/yak2YXI5R2 — Brenna Kelly (@BrennaKellyNews) August 13, 2017

Bridge Pedal organizers say the route revisions were because they couldn’t get enough support from the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB now limits the number of officers it will provide for events like Bridge Pedal to 33.

On Sunday, routes were as short of three miles for the kids and between 13 and 31 miles for everyone else.

"This part's tough. This is the steepest portion, coming up to the top so definitely feel the little burn in the legs right now," said Thomas Hilts, who's back for his second year at Bridge Pedal.

Though the routes may have changed for the safety of the riders, the views remain the same.

"The Marquam Bridge is certainly the most exciting up over the very top, overlooking the Willamette River," said Hilts.

