Inmate at Two Rivers Correctional Institution dies unexpectedly

An inmate at the Two Rivers Correctional Institution in Umatilla died unexpectedly Saturday, according to the Oregon Department of Corrections.

Just before 9:40 p.m. Saturday, 64-year-old Benjamin Yzaguirre was found unresponsive in his cell. Security and medical staff immediately began life-saving efforts, which were continued by Umatilla emergency medical technicians to no avail.

Yzaguirre was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead just before 11 p.m.

He had been in custody since July of 2015 on one count of rape and one count of sodomy out of Marion County. His expected release date was June 11, 2021.

As with all unanticipated deaths in state prisons, the Oregon State Police Criminal Investigation Division is conducting an investigation.

