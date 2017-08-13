Inmate found dead at Multnomah County Detention Center

An inmate at the Multnomah County Detention Center was found dead in a cell Sunday, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 7:45 a.m., corrections deputies were conducting a routine morning “wake up” check at the MCDC and found the inmate unresponsive in a cell.

Medical staff responded immediately and began life-saving care. Emergency medical technicians arrived minutes later and pronounced the inmate dead at the scene.

Detectives have responded and are conducting a full investigation. The preliminary investigation indicates no signs of foul play at this time.

The body has been turned over to the Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s Office.

No further details are available pending family notification.

