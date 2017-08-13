PAW Team holds free pet care clinic at new location in NE Portland

Low-income pet owners were able to get their pets checked out for free on Sunday.

The Portland Animal Welfare (PAW) Team held a drop-in veterinary clinic in northeast Portland. Sunday’s event was held at the group’s new permanent location on Northeast 82nd Avenue.

People were able to bring their pets in for basic exams, vaccinations, flea control, licensing and microchipping.

How fun that I get to spend my afternoon with pups! They're being treated for free by the @PAWTeam in NE Portland today until 3 @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/uRxsdX6Dyo — Brenna Kelly (@BrennaKellyNews) August 13, 2017

FOX 12 spoke with a woman who brought her dog Bosco in to get checked out.

"I think it's wonderful they are helping people who are low-income families and stuff. Like I'm a single mom without child support, so this really helps," said Kelli Dowling. "A lot of people can't afford these big vet bills. It's nice everyone volunteers and donates their time for low-income families."

The PAW Team offers weekly weekday clinics by appointment only. The next weekend clinic will be held on Sunday, Nov. 5.

