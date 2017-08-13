She has the need for speed: Meet Estacada HS grad Lindsay Barney

She’s a rising sprint car racer from Eagle Creek.

The former two-time National Quarter Midget champion was third in points a season ago among 50 men, and the first-ever female Rookie of the Year in 2015 for the Northwest Wingless Sprint Car Series.

She has the need for speed.

“As soon as the helmet goes on, we are all just race car drivers,” said 17-year-old Estacada High School graduate Lindsay Barney.

She was essentially raised at the track.

“It’s in my blood,” she said. “My grandparents raced go karts ... it’s always something I’ve been around.”

Miss Lindsay got in her own ride before kindergarten.

“I brought a car home from a work with a couple of guys I work with and we went up to Alpenrose Dairy and she was all into it,” said Jeff Barney, Lindsay’s father. “She dove in head first and never looked back.”

“I was one of the slower learners,” Lindsay said. “I wasn’t about speed at first ... car control which is really important in racing.”

The student body vice president and honor student with the Rangers makes her mama and papa just beam with joy both in and out of the driver’s seat.

“I don’t know how well I’d do with ballet and stuff like that but she makes me proud,” Lindsay’s father said.

She proudly sports her father’s old number 57 on her wingless 360 sprint.

“There are some guys that could be my grandpa out here,” Lindsay said.

Not only is she the only teenager that consistently runs in her series, but she’s the only woman, which isn’t an issue for the majority of the men in the pits.

“Most are really complimentary... sometimes they don’t always want to get beat by a girl but most of them put that aside and we are friends,” she said.

Lindsay finds comfort behind her visor and behind the wheel to block out the rest of the world while flying around the dirt ovals in the northwest.

“You have to always be on the ball,” she said. “It’s mental and physical in this.”

And she’s fearless – you have to be.

“We’re adrenaline junkies, we love it,” she said.

Lindsay aspires to one day run with the World of Outlaws on the national circuit. She is also dual enrolled at PSU and Mt. Hood as she chases a psychology degree to be a police detective.

She also will soon have the honor of being part of a display at the World of Speed Museum in Wilsonville.

