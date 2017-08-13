Viking Pavilion nears completion at PSU

They broke ground in April of 2016 and by April of 2018, the new Viking Pavilion and total renovation of the Peter W. Stott Center will be complete at Portland State.

FOX 12 recently slapped on the hard hat and safety goggles for a tour of the progress in the park blocks.

The Viking Pavilion should be a game changer for athletics at Portland State University.

“When this place is fully functional between games and sports medicine and everything’s happening, it’s almost hard for us to comprehend what that's going to feel like,” Valerie Cleary, PSU’s director of athletics.

The Viking Pavilion will open up a whole new world and view for the Viks in the South Park Blocks.

“Before, as my architect friends said, it really turned its back to the Park Blocks and now it’s completely open to the Park Blocks. It’s really opening it up,” said Justin Cook, project manager with Fortis. “The east concourse is all glass to open it up to the Park Blocks … the concourse area serves two purposes in the sense that during non-event times it’s an athletes and general student study space around the building.”

The pavilion will seat over 3,000 for basketball and volleyball events. The old Stott Center held more around 1,200.

Integrating old with the new and offering up open flow concourses with clear sightlines to the action, the mid-sized public arena will grow to 4,000 with floor seating for concerts and seminars. The new campus landmark and community meeting place won't be short on restrooms either when it opens in the spring.

The Viking Pavilion is the finishing touch on the $50 million project that included a new weight room in the former rec area that once housed a pool, which is now buried in concrete below the iron in a space that is quite the upgrade.

“Basically, picture a football team in a classroom working out,” said Cook.

The sports medicine area will be four times the size of its predecessor, and hitting the showers won’t be so bad as it once was.

Private shower stalls replace the institutional-looking set up of yesteryear. As for the former home of Viking hoops for the previous 50 years?

“So this is the old gym which is now turned into a smaller gym which is a practice facility ... after we got the weight room out,” said Cook.

All athletic coaches and administrators will soon move over from four or more buildings into one big sky family setting when the Stott Center renovation fully turns over in September.

“For our student-athletes to all be under one roof, to have everything from sports medicine, their team room, strength and conditioning and the coaches’ office all in one space has been nice, to start kind of getting that ball rolling and seeing what we can do once the academic year starts,” said Cleary.

Upon completion of the project, the Vikings' annual “Wine and Roses” fundraiser will showcase the new arena in the spring.

PSU volleyball will play at Concordia this fall while the men's and women's basketball teams will hoop this upcoming season at Lewis and Clark.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.