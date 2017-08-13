Dallas police looking for missing 37-year-old woman

Police are looking for a missing 37-year-old Dallas woman.

According to Dallas police, Heather Mounce (Davison) was last seen at about 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Her last communication from her phone to a family member was about 2 p.m. that day.

Mounce's vehicle, a red 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt with Oregon plates 724EFB, was found parked next to Highway 101 north of Florence, near Cox Rock.

Police say evidence gathered so far suggests she was not abducted and did travel to her car's location of her own free will.

Local authorities searched the area where Mounce's vehicle was found but did not locate her.

Mounce is 5'7" tall and weighs about 170 pounds. She has straight black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees a person matching her description is asked to contact their local police department. Officers say Mounce is not wanted for a crime and is not believed to be dangerous in any way, but police would like to verify that she is OK.

Anyone who had any contact with her after 8:30 a.m. on Saturday is asked to contact Sgt. Josh Calef of the Dallas Police Department at 503-831-3516.

