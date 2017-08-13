Missing Polk County woman rescued by Coast Guard near Florence

A missing Polk County woman has been found near Florence.

The Dallas Police Department asked for the public’s help tracking down 37-year-old Heather Mounce on Sunday.

She was last seen at 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Her last communication by phone was to a family member at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Mounce’s car, a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt, was found parked along Highway 101 north of Florence.

Investigators initially said there was no evidence of an abduction and Mounce appeared to have traveled to her car’s location on her own free will.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Police Department reported Mounce had been found by a family member near where her car was parked.

The U.S. Coast Guard then reported Mounce was found by her husband near the Sea Lion Caves. Emergency crews attempted to rescue her, but she was stuck in steep terrain along the shoreline.

A Coast Guard helicopter crew from Sector North Bend responded to the scene and hoisted her up to waiting medical workers by 2 p.m. Wednesday.

“Her survival speaks volumes about her strength and the persistence of her loved ones,” according to a Dallas Police Department statement.

No other details were immediately released.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.