Counterfeit eclipse viewing glasses popping up online

Counterfeit eye wear to watch the eclipse has recently been reported, specifically online.

“It’s hard to pick out,” said Jim Todd, Director of Space Science Education at OMSI. “It’s like counterfeit money”

Todd said for the first time, fake eclipse viewing glasses are hitting the market.

“It’s really a new thing,” said Todd.

It’s a new thing that he said should be taken seriously, because it could cost someone their eyesight.

“It’s a damage that you cannot repair,” said Todd.

Amazon recently sent an email to customers, along with a refund, warning them about glasses purchased from its site that are not from a recommended manufacturer.

Fox 12 spoke with a woman Sunday who got that letter after buying a bundle of glasses from the site months ago.

“I work at a school and we have 80 students so I was really excited to be proactive and prepared for them to watch the eclipse and so now I have to somehow come up with 80 more pairs,” said Brooke Muetzel.

“The price seemed to good to be true,” continued Muetzel.

So how can someone tell if the ones they bought are real or fake? Todd said there are a couple ways.

“What we have is the ISO marking which is critical,” said Todd.

ISO stands for International Safety Organization.

“They’re generally on the ear piece,” said Todd.

But Todd said the ISO logo can be found on a fake pair, too.

He said the most important thing to look for is the supplier.

The American Astronomical Society has a list of who is trusted.

“It’s critical to have these glasses, because it only takes a few seconds to damage your eyes permanently,” said Todd.

Muetzel said her glasses did have the ISO symbol, but it was from an unknown supplier.

With the eclipse days away, Todd recommends people grab a pair at a local store. He said those are usually $2 and come form the list of trusted manufacturers.

Of course, Todd said the only way to guarantee a legitimate pair of glasses is to get it right from a reliable supplier.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.