Portlanders gather to honor victims of Charlottesville attack

Her vehicle, a red 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt with Oregon plates 724EFB, was found parked next to Highway 101 north of Florence, near Cox Rock.More >
Malia Jenae Carbaugh was reported missing by family members in Portland and Oregon City on Thursday.More >
Two openly gay students in the Kearney School District say their quotes were removed from the yearbook without warning. KCTV5 News went to the district to find out why.More >
A second Arizona county in two weeks has confirmed that fleas in the area tested positive for plague.More >
A northeast Portland woman woke up Saturday morning to find her car sitting on cinder blocks with all four tires stolen for the second day in a row.More >
Parents of at least 35 children who have died in an Indian hospital over the past three days have alleged that the fatalities were due to the lack of a sufficient oxygen supply in the children's ward.More >
Traveling is tedious. Not only do you have to deal with connecting flights, luggage, customs, and extremely long lines, you also have to worry about how you look for new passport photos. Chelsea Ramos had that problem.More >
A Missouri couple, married 77 years, was buried in the one casket.More >
Two kindergarten teachers seen on video carrying an autistic boy down hallways and dragging him on the floor by an ankle won't be criminally charged.More >
Consumer Reports is pulling its recommendation of four Microsoft laptops after one of its surveys found that users were complaining about problems with the devices.More >
