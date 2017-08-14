Portlanders gather to honor victims of Charlottesville attack

Various groups united at Portland City Hall on Sunday to honor the victims of a horrific attack in Charlottesville, Virginia on Saturday that left one person dead and almost 20 hurt.

“This woman that was killed, Heather, was there to do the same thing that I'm here to do,” said one woman at Sunday’s event in Portland.

Authorities said 20-year-old James Fields drove into a group of people during Saturday’s rally in Virginia. Teachers who worked with James in the past said he had “outlandish, very radical beliefs” with maybe a bit of “anger behind them.”

But for those who attended Portland’s rally – they did not want their local event to be about anger.

Pastor takes the stage and sings to/with the crowd @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/c7NvfKYwWa — Amber Diaz (@AmberDiazFOX12) August 14, 2017

"I didn't come here to put down the president or the Santa Claus, I just came to say hello to my neighbors. I came to say hello to my friends," said Pastor E.D Mondaine.

Coley Lehman, who has been in Portland for about 11 years, told FOX 12, "A lot of us come here with privilege and it's easy for us to be here so we want to amplify the voices of people who it’s hard to be here."

Some said the gathering was just a small gesture, but admitted there is a bigger idea behind it. They want to send a strong message to everyone that hate is not tolerated.

Rally is over but this sign still stands @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/ZtrslhtdAi — Amber Diaz (@AmberDiazFOX12) August 14, 2017



“These are not raving lunatics like the people who murdered in Charlottesville, Virginia. These are normal people who are here not because they wanted to leave home on a Sunday evening, but because they can't stay home and do nothing," said attendee Michael Taylor.

Portland Stands United Against Hate has a protest scheduled for Sept. 10 against a white nationalist gathering.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.