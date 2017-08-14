Monica Metz has a dairy-free cheese recipe that’s so good it’s n - KPTV - FOX 12


Monica Metz has a dairy-free cheese recipe that’s so good it’s nuts

Posted: Updated:

MORE’s healthy eating expert Monica Metz has had some crazy good recipes before, but her latest one is totally nuts.

Her smoked almond cheddar is adapted from a recipe from Julie Piatt’s “This Cheese Is Nuts” and can offer up cheesy goodness even though it is dairy-free.

While the recipe is very simple Monica does suggest to soak the almonds ahead of time to make sure the cheese has the proper consistency and to improve digestibility.

For the full recipe or more healthy tips, visit MonicaMetz.com.

