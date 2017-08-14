Polo Noir mixes food, fun and fashion

Polo Noir took place over the weekend at the Hidden Creek Polo Club and combined fashion, music, food and fun, all while benefiting a pair of local charities.

This year’s event featured a little bit of music magic as names like Redray Frazier and Bruce Hornsby provided entertainment.

Frazier, who is originally from New York but now calls the Pacific Northwest home, said living in the area has had an incredible “freeing” impact on his music.

In addition to the music and polo matches, those in attendance got to be part of the spectacle in their “sophisticated yet celebratory” attire, as MORE’s fashion experts Tracy Pendergast and Paula O'Neil from Est Ovest Style found.

All of the fun also had a purpose as the event benefited local charities The Children's Cancer Association and Harper's Playground.

For more on the event, head to PoloNoir.com. To hear more from Redray Frazier, check out his site at RedrayFrazier.com. For more style tips from Tracy and Paula, visit Est-OvestStyle.com.

