Beaverton police arrest 'Big Nose Burglar' suspected in at least - KPTV - FOX 12

Beaverton police arrest 'Big Nose Burglar' suspected in at least 20 area burglaries

Cody Orion Runyon booking photo (Washington Co. Jail) Cody Orion Runyon booking photo (Washington Co. Jail)
(courtesy Beaverton Police Dept.) (courtesy Beaverton Police Dept.)

A suspect the police called the “Big Nose Burglar” was arrested over the weekend in Beaverton, and investigators said he could be connected to at least 20 area burglaries.

According to the Beaverton Police Department, officers arrested 29-year-old Cody Orion Runyon Thursday and booked him into the Washington County Jail.

Investigators said six of the locations believed to have been hit by Runyon were in Beaverton, including Mandarin Palace, Hillside Pub, Chang’s Mongolian Grill, Century 16 Theater, Thai Bloom and Fireside Grill.

Runyon is currently facing six counts of first-degree burglary and is scheduled to be in court Friday.

Officers said the investigation into this case is ongoing. Anyone with information on the six Beaverton burglaries or other incidents involving Runyon is asked to call the Beaverton Police Department.

