Woman charged with menacing after pointing gun during road rage incident

A California woman was arrested Saturday after she pointed a gun at another driver during a road rage incident in Forest Grove.

Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Christina Salazar, 28, of Vallejo, California, after a high-risk traffic stop in the area of Northwest Gales Creek Road and Northwest David Hill Road.

WCSO say Salazar is accused of pointing a firearm at another person during a road rage incident in the area of Northwest Timber Road and Northwest Wilson River Highway.

Deputies found an unloaded 9mm handgun in the center console of Salazar's vehicle.

Salazar is being charged with menacing and unlawful possession of firearms.

