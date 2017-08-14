Woman charged with menacing after pointing gun during road rage - KPTV - FOX 12

Woman charged with menacing after pointing gun during road rage incident

Posted: Updated:
Christina Salazar, jail booking photo. (Washington County Sheriff's Office) Christina Salazar, jail booking photo. (Washington County Sheriff's Office)
FOREST GROVE, OR (KPTV) -

A California woman was arrested Saturday after she pointed a gun at another driver during a road rage incident in Forest Grove.

Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Christina Salazar, 28, of Vallejo, California, after a high-risk traffic stop in the area of Northwest Gales Creek Road and Northwest David Hill Road.

WCSO say Salazar is accused of pointing a firearm at another person during a road rage incident in the area of Northwest Timber Road and Northwest Wilson River Highway.

Deputies found an unloaded 9mm handgun in the center console of Salazar's vehicle.

Salazar is being charged with menacing and unlawful possession of firearms.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.