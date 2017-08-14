Firefighters double containment on Nena Springs fire

Light rain and cooler temperatures helped prevent a wildfire from spreading on the Warm Springs Reservation in Central Oregon.

Fire officials say the Nena Springs blaze is 60 percent contained, air quality has improved and all Level 3 evacuations have been canceled.

Crews spent the overnight hours mopping up areas near the fire's perimeter, especially near homes and structures. That work will continue Monday.

Some crews, engines, and heavy equipment may be shifted to other wildfires in the region.

