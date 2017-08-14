Stranded sibling climbers rescued near Three Fingered Jack area

Deputies and search crews are attempting to rescue a sister and brother stranded near the Three Fingered Jack area.

According to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, dispatchers received a 911 call just before 5 p.m. Sunday from the pair, who said they lost their way in fog and were stuck on a rock face.

The climbers, 21-year-old Mikayla Jean Duvenik of Sisters and 25-year-old Charles "Justin" Duvenik of Ashland, said they were both experienced but got disoriented due to the fog.

Search and rescue crews were able to keep in touch with the pair throughout the night via phone, and, working with the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center, deputies were able to pinpoint their location through the cell phone.

Crews spotted the climbers flashing lights at 11:26 p.m. Sunday, and Corvallis Mountain Rescue reached the pair two hours later and worked on getting them blankets, food and water.

The sheriff’s office coordinated with the Oregon Army National Guard to airlift Mikayla Duvenik due to concerns of a shoulder injury. Medics were able to evaluate her and she was not taken to the hospital.

Rescue crews are still guiding Justin Duvenik out on foot. He is expected to be out of the area in a few hours.

In addition to the teams from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Corvallis Mountain Rescue, Eugene Mountain Rescue, the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center, the Oregon Army National Guard, Sister Fire Department and Deschutes County Mounted Posse all assisted in this rescue.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.