Oregon hospitals, emergency responders gearing up for solar eclipse

Emergency responders are gearing up to treat what’s expected to be a major surge in sick and injured during the solar eclipse in Oregon.More >
Emergency responders are gearing up to treat what’s expected to be a major surge in sick and injured during the solar eclipse in Oregon.More >
Transportation officials in Oregon and Washington have a message for the region's drivers: However bad you think traffic is going to be during next week's total solar eclipse, it's probably going to be worse than you imagine.More >
Transportation officials in Oregon and Washington have a message for the region's drivers: However bad you think traffic is going to be during next week's total solar eclipse, it's probably going to be worse than you imagine.More >
The total solar eclipse is just a week away, and FOX 12 Chief Meteorologist Mark Nelsen said we can start to see a general weather pattern emerging for the big event.More >
The total solar eclipse is just a week away, and FOX 12 Chief Meteorologist Mark Nelsen said we can start to see a general weather pattern emerging for the big event.More >
With the eclipse only a little more than a week away, businesses in Salem are busy preparing for thousands of visitors, but big crowds may mean big problems for some in the path of totality.More >
With the eclipse only a little more than a week away, businesses in Salem are busy preparing for thousands of visitors, but big crowds may mean big problems for some in the path of totality.More >
Oregon State Parks officials are warning anyone headed to the coast for the solar eclipse to not camp on the beach.More >
Oregon State Parks officials are warning anyone headed to the coast for the solar eclipse to not camp on the beach.More >
ODOT announced Friday that a team of Oregon National Guard engineers will be in Madras for the eclipse on Aug. 21.More >
ODOT announced Friday that a team of Oregon National Guard engineers will be in Madras for the eclipse on Aug. 21.More >
With the total solar eclipse rapidly approaching, there are serious questions about whether there will be enough restrooms to accommodate the rush of visitors in Oregon.More >
With the total solar eclipse rapidly approaching, there are serious questions about whether there will be enough restrooms to accommodate the rush of visitors in Oregon.More >
A popular bike expo in Portland is being canceled this year because of the frenzy surrounding the solar eclipse.More >
A popular bike expo in Portland is being canceled this year because of the frenzy surrounding the solar eclipse.More >
With the countdown to the eclipse entering its final days, some people headed to the path of totality are trying to figure out a different plan due to Oregon wildfires.More >
With the countdown to the eclipse entering its final days, some people headed to the path of totality are trying to figure out a different plan due to Oregon wildfires.More >
The small town of Madras was identified by scientists as one of the premier viewing locations in the US.More >
The small town of Madras was identified by scientists as one of the premier viewing locations in the US.More >
Her vehicle, a red 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt with Oregon plates 724EFB, was found parked next to Highway 101 north of Florence, near Cox Rock.More >
Her vehicle, a red 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt with Oregon plates 724EFB, was found parked next to Highway 101 north of Florence, near Cox Rock.More >
Malia Jenae Carbaugh was reported missing by family members in Portland and Oregon City on Thursday.More >
Malia Jenae Carbaugh was reported missing by family members in Portland and Oregon City on Thursday.More >
A second Arizona county in two weeks has confirmed that fleas in the area tested positive for plague.More >
A second Arizona county in two weeks has confirmed that fleas in the area tested positive for plague.More >
Two openly gay students in the Kearney School District say their quotes were removed from the yearbook without warning. KCTV5 News went to the district to find out why.More >
Two openly gay students in the Kearney School District say their quotes were removed from the yearbook without warning. KCTV5 News went to the district to find out why.More >
Transportation officials in Oregon and Washington have a message for the region's drivers: However bad you think traffic is going to be during next week's total solar eclipse, it's probably going to be worse than you imagine.More >
Transportation officials in Oregon and Washington have a message for the region's drivers: However bad you think traffic is going to be during next week's total solar eclipse, it's probably going to be worse than you imagine.More >
Two kindergarten teachers seen on video carrying an autistic boy down hallways and dragging him on the floor by an ankle won't be criminally charged.More >
Two kindergarten teachers seen on video carrying an autistic boy down hallways and dragging him on the floor by an ankle won't be criminally charged.More >
Counterfeit eye wear to watch the eclipse has recently been reported, specifically online.More >
Counterfeit eye wear to watch the eclipse has recently been reported, specifically online.More >
Two 19-year-old women from Portland died in an apparent fall on the Pacific Crest Trail near Timberline Lodge.More >
Two 19-year-old women from Portland died in an apparent fall on the Pacific Crest Trail near Timberline Lodge.More >
A female stunt driver for the movie "Deadpool 2" has died in a crash during filming.More >
A female stunt driver for the movie "Deadpool 2" has died in a crash during filming.More >
A California woman was arrested Saturday after she pointed a gun at another driver during a road rage incident in Forest Grove.More >
A California woman was arrested Saturday after she pointed a gun at another driver during a road rage incident in Forest Grove.More >