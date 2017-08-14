State police investigating deadly crash in Lane County involving bicycle

State police troopers said a man riding a bicycle died following a crash with a car on State Route 58 near Oakridge Sunday night.

According to the Oregon State Police, a black 1984 Pontiac Fiero was headed east on SR 58 when the cyclist crossed the roadway traveling south in the path of the car.

Troopers said the cyclist sustained major injuries and was taken to River Bend Hospital by Oakridge Fire and EMS where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

According to information from the preliminary investigation, troopers believe the cyclist was not wearing a helmet and his bicycle did not have any lighting.

One eastbound lane of the highway was blocked for about four hours during the on-scene investigation, and troopers said the investigation is still ongoing.

The Oakridge Police Department and the Oregon Department of Transportation also assisted in the response to this incident.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.