Newport stabbing suspect followed by witnesses, arrested by police

Witnesses followed a stabbing suspect on a Newport road until police arrived and arrested him on charges including attempted murder.

Police responded to a stabbing report near Highway 101 and 3rd Street at 4 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators said 28-year-old David Anthony Jensen walked up and started “violently plunging a sharp weapon into the victim’s upper body.”

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries and remains in the hospital.

Witnesses followed the suspect at a safe distance, according to police, until Newport officers and Lincoln County deputies arrived and took Jensen into custody.

Jensen was booked into the Lincoln County Jail on charges of attempted murder and first-degree assault.

Detectives said it is unknown why Jensen attacked the victim.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Newport Police Department detectives at 541-574-3348.

