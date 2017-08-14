State troopers discover 45 pounds of meth during Douglas Co. traffic stop

A traffic stop on Interstate 5 in Douglas County Friday evening uncovered around 45 pounds of suspected methamphetamine in the car, according to the Oregon State Police.

An OSP trooper stopped a 2011 Nissan headed north on I-5 near milepost 85 at 8:16 p.m. for a traffic violation.

During the stop, a drug detection K-9 officer was used on the outside of the vehicle, and when the dog indicated the odor of controlled substances, a vehicle search was performed uncovering the drugs.

The two occupants of the vehicle, 24-year-old Rafael Valencia and 23-year-old Marlon Nelson, both of California, were taken to the Douglas County Jail on for the unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful delivery of methamphetamine.

The Oregon State Police note this is an ongoing investigation.

