Blazers announce regular season schedule; first game Oct. 18 at Phoenix

The Portland Trail Blazers have announced their schedule for the 2017-2018 regular season.

The schedule was released Monday. The season starts for Portland on the road against the Phoenix Suns on Oct. 18.

The first home game for the Blazers is set for Oct. 24 at the Moda Center against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Blazers will play 10 of their first 14 games at the Moda Center to begin the season, but seven of the team’s final 10 games will be on the road.

The NBA champion Golden State Warriors will make the trip to Portland on Feb. 14 and March 9. Lebron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers make their only appearance in Portland on March 15.

The Los Angeles Lakers will also only play in Portland once this season, on Nov. 2.

The full schedule is online at nba.com/blazers.

