Two 19-year-olds from Portland die in fall on Pacific Crest Trail near Timberline Lodge

Two 19-year-old women from Portland died in an apparent fall on the Pacific Crest Trail near Timberline Lodge.

Hikers called 911 at 5:46 p.m. Saturday to report seeing two bodies around 150 feet off a cliff about six miles northwest of Timberline Lodge.

Crews from Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue, American Medical Response, Mountain Wave, Portland Mountain Rescue and Pacific Northwest Search and Rescue were quickly activated to respond to the scene.

American Medical Response’s Reach and Treat Team reached the location where the women had fallen at 11:50 p.m. Saturday and confirmed they had both died.

Crews stayed at the scene overnight until additional search and rescue personnel could access the location at 5:54 a.m. Sunday.

The two women were identified Monday as Emma C. Place and Emily D. Lang, both 19 years old from Portland. Their families have been notified of their deaths, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies reported Monday they have been unable to locate any witnesses to the women falling. The reporting hikers had only seen the aftermath of the incident.

Rescue mission on Mt. Hood Saturday night turned to a recovery and was completed Sunday afternoon. Thoughts & prayers to the family. pic.twitter.com/uXFB4IcVHf — Mountain Wave SAR (@MountainWaveSAR) August 14, 2017

