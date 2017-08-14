New PSU president tours Portland during first day on the job

The new president of Portland State University took a tour of the Rose City during his first day on the job.

PSU students escorted Rahmat Shoureshi around Portland to give him a taste of the city Monday.

That included a trip to the PSU bookstore and a ride on a MAX train.

“I find PSU to be so intertwined to the city of Portland and to see so many of our graduates staying in the area and basically helping the economy of Portland and Oregon, this is so exciting, because that means we can do a lot together,” Shoureshi said Monday.

Shoureshi was named the university’s new president in May. He replaced Wim Wiewel, who had been president since 2008, but announced his intention to step away from the job last summer.

Shoureshi is the ninth president in school history. He previously served as interim president of the New York Institute of Technology.

