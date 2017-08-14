Portland police searching for man who robbed credit union on W. Burnside

Police are searching for a man who robbed an OnPoint Community Credit Union on West Burnside Street.

Officers responded to the credit union on the 2000 block of West Burnside at 2:38 p.m. Monday.

Employees told police a man demanded money and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. No weapon was seen during the robbery.

Officers checked the neighborhood, but did not locate the suspect.

The suspect is described as a black man in his 40s to early 50s, 6 feet tall and 185 to 200 pounds with black hair.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective William Winters at 503-823-0466 or William.Winters@PortlandOregon.gov, or the Portland office of the FBI at 503-224-4181.

