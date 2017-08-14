Life Flight staffing up, adding more aircraft ahead of solar eclipse

Hotel rooms and campgrounds may be sold out across the state for the solar eclipse, but there is still some space available to camp in Madras at an organic farm.More >
Last-minute planners are looking for ways to catch the solar eclipse on Monday, but transportation options to the path of totality are slim.More >
From the fakes, to the real deal, solar eclipse glasses are being scooped up just as fast as businesses are pumping them out. ?More >
In honor of the solar eclipse, the U.S. Postal Service is offering commemorative postmarks at 30 post offices in Oregon and one in Southwest Washington.More >
With less than a week to go till the solar eclipse set to sweep across Oregon, first responders are finalizing plans to be ready to help anyone in need.More >
Emergency responders are gearing up to treat what’s expected to be a major surge in sick and injured during the solar eclipse in Oregon.More >
Transportation officials in Oregon and Washington have a message for the region's drivers: However bad you think traffic is going to be during next week's total solar eclipse, it's probably going to be worse than you imagine.More >
The total solar eclipse is just a week away, and FOX 12 Chief Meteorologist Mark Nelsen said we can start to see a general weather pattern emerging for the big event.More >
With the eclipse only a little more than a week away, businesses in Salem are busy preparing for thousands of visitors, but big crowds may mean big problems for some in the path of totality.More >
Oregon State Parks officials are warning anyone headed to the coast for the solar eclipse to not camp on the beach.More >
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.More >
Her vehicle, a red 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt with Oregon plates 724EFB, was found parked next to Highway 101 north of Florence, near Cox Rock.More >
Two 19-year-old women from Portland died in an apparent fall on the Pacific Crest Trail near Timberline Lodge.More >
A Florida woman lit a cigarette, sparking an explosion of a propane barbeque grill being transported in her SUV.More >
A northeast Portland woman said she was punched by a stranger while on a run Sunday.More >
A second Arizona county in two weeks has confirmed that fleas in the area tested positive for plague.More >
Malia Jenae Carbaugh was reported missing by family members in Portland and Oregon City on Thursday.More >
The duo didn't win any Iowa State Fair blue ribbons, but Mitchell Miner and his cow Audri are winning the internet. Caught during a nap, this photo took Facebook by storm with nearly 20,000 interactions and more than 1,200 shares.More >
A female stunt driver for the movie "Deadpool 2" has died in a crash during filming.More >
