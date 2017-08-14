Kidnapping phone scam targeting people in Washington County

A horrifying phone scam is targeting people in Washington County.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has received several reports about an unknown caller claiming to have kidnapped a family member.

The caller states a family member is being held hostage and realistic-sounding screams and yelling are heard in the background.

The caller demands ransom money to release the hostage.

Deputies said there is no evidence that anyone has been kidnapped or harmed in connection with these calls.

Anyone with information about this or any crime is encouraged to call non-emergency dispatch at 503-629-0111.

