Kidnapping phone scam targeting people in Washington County

Her vehicle, a red 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt with Oregon plates 724EFB, was found parked next to Highway 101 north of Florence, near Cox Rock.More >
Malia Jenae Carbaugh was reported missing by family members in Portland and Oregon City on Thursday.More >
A second Arizona county in two weeks has confirmed that fleas in the area tested positive for plague.More >
Two openly gay students in the Kearney School District say their quotes were removed from the yearbook without warning. KCTV5 News went to the district to find out why.More >
Transportation officials in Oregon and Washington have a message for the region's drivers: However bad you think traffic is going to be during next week's total solar eclipse, it's probably going to be worse than you imagine.More >
Two kindergarten teachers seen on video carrying an autistic boy down hallways and dragging him on the floor by an ankle won't be criminally charged.More >
Counterfeit eye wear to watch the eclipse has recently been reported, specifically online.More >
Two 19-year-old women from Portland died in an apparent fall on the Pacific Crest Trail near Timberline Lodge.More >
A female stunt driver for the movie "Deadpool 2" has died in a crash during filming.More >
A California woman was arrested Saturday after she pointed a gun at another driver during a road rage incident in Forest Grove.More >