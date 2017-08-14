Transportation officials unveil new traffic signals, bike path at Waterfront Park

Cyclists now have a safer and more efficient way of getting to Tom McCall Waterfront Park, according to the Portland Bureau of Transportation.

Transportation officials unveiled new signals at Northwest Davis Street and Naito Parkway and Southwest Main Street and Naito Parkway on Monday.

The primary goal is safety, as well as reducing bicycle traffic through the Japanese American Historical Plaza.

A signal at Northwest Davis will funnel cyclists right into Waterfront Park onto a two-way cycle path.

Local leaders say the changes will reduce congestion in the park for everyone who wants to enjoy it.

“This waterfront is a treasure for the city of Portland and everyday thousands of people come to the waterfront to relax, get together with friends, ride their bike, run, go jogging, and so this is a critical part of the central city infrastructure that we’re really happy we’re improving today,” said Leah Treat, PBOT director.

The new signals were funded by the Fixing Our Streets Program, a measure voters passed in May 2016.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.