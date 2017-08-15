U.S. Postal Service offering commemorative solar eclipse postmarks

In honor of the solar eclipse, the U.S. Postal Service is offering commemorative postmarks at 30 post offices in Oregon and one in Southwest Washington.

The special local postmarks will be available Aug. 21, the date of the celestial event.

The free postmarks can be applied to envelops, cards or other items bearing first-class postage stamps, including the Postal Service’s ‘Total Eclipse Forever Stamp’ issued last month.

Here is the list of post office issuing the eclipse postmarks:

Aurora Post Office

212 W. Main St.

Aurora OR 97002

Baker City Post Office

1550 Dewey Ave.

Baker City OR 97814

Dallas Post Office

768 SW Church St.

Dallas OR 97338

Dayville Post Office

145 E. Franklin Ave.

Dayville OR 97825

Depoe Bay Post Office

486 N. Hwy. 101

Depoe Bay OR 97341

Detroit Post Office

170 Detroit Ave.

Detroit OR 97342

Donald Post Office

10751 Main St. NE

Donald OR 97020

Gates Post Office

101 W. Central St.

Gates OR 97346

Gervais Post Office

380 Douglas Ave. NE

Gervais OR 97026

Hubbard Post Office

3016 G St.

Hubbard OR 97032

Huntington Post Office

10 E Washington St.

Huntington OR 97907

Idanha Post Office

103 Oregon Hwy. 22

Idanha OR 97350

John Day Post Office

151 N. Canyon Blvd.

John Day OR 97869

Lincoln City Post Office

1501 SE East Devils Lake Rd

Lincoln City OR 97367

Long Creek Post Office

610 Hwy. 395 N.

Long Creek OR 97856

Lyons Post Office

402 Ironwood St.

Lyons OR 97358

Madras Post Office

73 SE 6th St.

Madras OR 97741

Mill City Post Office

101 S# Kingwood Ave.

Mill City OR 97360

Mitchell Post Office

14682 Ottaway Rd. NE

Mitchell OR 97750

Monument Post Office

177 N St.

Monument OR 97864

Ocean Park Post Office

25502 Vernon Ave.

Ocean Park WA 98640

Ontario Post Office

88 SW 2nd Ave.

Ontario OR 97914

Prairie City Post Office

150 SW Main St.

Prairie City OR 97869

Prineville Post Office

155 NE Court St.

Prineville OR 97754

Redmond Post Office

618 NW Hemlock St.

Redmond OR 97756

Salem Main Post Office

1050 25th St. SE

Salem OR 97301

Spray Post Office

701 Willow St.

Spray OR 97874

Stayton Post Office

383 N. 2nd Ave.

Stayton OR 97383

Union Post Office

268 N Main St.

Union OR 97883

Unity Post Office

105 Main St.

Unity OR 97884

Warm Springs Post Office

2128 Warm Springs Rd.

Warm Springs OR 97761

People who want to obtain a postmark can also request them by mail by sending a self-addressed stamped envelope in another larger envelope to any of the post office on the list. Mailed requests must be sent no later than Sept. 21.

