Woman punched in face while running in NE Portland

A northeast Portland woman said she was punched by a stranger while on a run Sunday.

In a post on the site NextDoor, she said she fractured her face in three different places.

The woman said the assault occurred at Northeast 15th Avenue and Brazee Street.

“I was running west on Brazee and approaching 15th and there was a guy on the crosswalk,” said the woman, who did not want to be identified due to safety concerns.

The woman said the man looked like he was gesturing at her. Not knowing what he wanted, she decided to just jog past him.

“Right as I went past him, he did kind of this jump thing like he was in a boxing ring and just POOM,” said the woman. “Like square into my face.”

“I was doubled over on all fours and blood was pouring down my face,” she said.

“I don’t know what triggered him to attack her,” said witness Trey Hanawalt.

Hanawalt, who works at Foster and Dobbs across the street saw it all happen.

“He just popped her right in the face and kept walking down the street just calmly,” said Hanawalt.

Hanawalt said the woman started to scream and a flood of people ran to her.

“I ran out to help the lady, gave her some ice,” said Hanawalt.

Hanawalt said police were called, but the man was gone.

“It can make people on edge,” said Hanawalt. “I mean it’s kind of a nicer area.”

Police said they’re searching for the suspect. Investigators said he was between 30 to 50 years old, 6 feet tall with a medium build and a light brown complexion.

