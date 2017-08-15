Expert offers advice for avoiding fake eclipse glasses

From the fakes, to the real deal, solar eclipse glasses are being scooped up just as fast as businesses are pumping them out.

George Klunis, who lives in Molalla, said he stocked up on several pairs of the solar shades for family and friends.

"We stopped at Fred Meyers and they had a big display of them,” he said.

He said he did not know fake glasses actually existed.

"It's a sad thing that there's people out there producing these things that are not going to be safe,” Klunis said.



Jim Todd, director of space science education at OMSI, said online sales have become a big problem. Many do not know where their glasses are coming from because they are being distributed by a third party.



Todd said, "It's like counterfeit money, it’s hard to pick them out."



The American Astronomical Society provided a list of reputable companies where you can get your eye wear. If you are without that list, Todd said there are ways to tell the difference.

For example, there’s a difference between a real ISO logo and a fake one that may appear on the glasses.

If it too black and too bold, Todd said they are not legitimate. He said you can also look for the brand name along with a bar code. If all else fails, he advised people to use their own judgement.

"If you see more than just the sun, or the sun is too bright that's an indication right there, get rid of them,” he said.



According to Todd, in the worst-case scenario, there are still some fun ways to enjoy the big event without the glasses and without damaging eyes.



"You can stand under a tree and look on the ground, the sunlight is going through the trees and making a natural pin hole,” he said.



"If you have a straw hat its a perfect opportunity there, take your hat, there it is right there!" he added.



Lastly, he said, "Ask grandma if you can borrow her strainer and go out there, it makes an awesome display."



The safest time to remove your glasses is during totality. If you want to take a photo using a smartphone, NASA said you should have a telephoto lens to get a good shot and not ruin your camera.

