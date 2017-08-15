Organic farm in Madras offers another option to view the solar eclipse

Hotel rooms and campgrounds may be sold out across the state for the solar eclipse, but there is still some space available to camp in Madras at an organic farm.

"It's exciting, I love the passion of people that are going to be visiting here," said Christina Carpenter, co-owner of Organic Earthly Delights.

Carpenter is now busy transforming her property into a massive campground for some 400 people and counting. An idea she had, after learning Madras was identified as a premier spot to view the eclipse.

"It's getting really intense, it's just phone calls constantly," she said.

Carpenter is not just providing people with a place to pitch a tent, she's also focused on providing them with a four-day long experience.

"We're providing all of the food, we're attempting to produce as much as we can right here on our farm and it's going to be lovely, we're going to serve breakfast, lunch and dinner all four days,” she said.

If you don't have a tent, or don't want to set one up, Carpenter said they'll provide that service too, for an additional fee.

She's building bathrooms and showers and converting an old barn into bedrooms.

"We had a lot of people feel like they couldn't deal with camping, so we just had the idea of turning a large 12-stall horse barn that isn't used, into a bunch of bedrooms,” Carpenter said.

She's bringing in astronomers, masseuses and live music too.

"I was really thinking about every single little thing that I would want if I was going to something like this,” she said.

"So many of us are so busy, we're not sitting down for dinner, passing platters and bowls around the way I grew up, a lot of people don't experience that anymore,” Carpenter added. “I think it's a great opportunity to slow everybody down and get back to nature, get dirty, clean up and go get good food."

The cost for two people to camp on Carptenter's farm for all 4 days is $1175 that includes all meals. There's still space available.

More information is available at organicearthlydelights.com.

