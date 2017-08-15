On the Go with Joe at the Clackamas County Fair - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe

On the Go with Joe at the Clackamas County Fair

CANBY, OR

It’s a summertime tradition offering five days of fun to everyone in Clackamas County and beyond.

The Clackamas County Fair opens Tuesday, kicking off Fred Meyer Family Day with the Kiddie Capers Parade that ends at the fairgrounds.

The fair also includes the Canby Rodeo, which promises five days of PRCA action, as well as a carnival and midway entertainment.

FOX 12’s Joe V. stopped by the fair and got a preview of all the fun.

For more information, including how to get tickets for the Canby Rodeo, visit Clackamas.US/Fair or head to the fair's Facebook page.

