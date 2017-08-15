Links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon – Aug. 15, 2017 - KPTV - FOX 12


Links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon – Aug. 15, 2017

Here are the links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon for Tuesday, August 15, 2017.

Comedian Becky Braunstein is bringing her show, “Becky with the Good Jokes” to southeast Portland’s Funhouse Lounge. For more on the show or Braunstein, check out her website at BeckyBraunstein.com.

The Clackamas County Fair is a summertime tradition offering five days of fun to everyone in Clackamas County and beyond. For more information, including how to get tickets for the fair and the Canby Rodeo, visit Clackamas.US/Fair or head to the fair's Facebook page.

If you're looking for a way to experience all that Cannon Beach has to offer, there's a way to do it Wednesday. It's a coastal adventure that teams up great chefs with local makers. To learn more, head to StephanieInn.com.

