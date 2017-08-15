Cannon Beach hotel bringing together chefs and makers - KPTV - FOX 12


More Good Day Oregon

Cannon Beach hotel bringing together chefs and makers

Posted: Updated:

If you're looking for a way to experience all that Cannon Beach has to offer, there's a way to do it Wednesday.

"Stephanie Inn Sojourns: Harvesting the Coast" is a coastal adventure that teams up great chefs with local makers.

The trip will take guests to the local shops leading the farm to table movement in Cannon Beach, including Jacobsen’s Salt, Sleepy Monk Coffee Roasters and Cannon Beach Distillery, as well as a stop Icefire Gallery.

To learn more, head to StephanieInn.com.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

More Good Day Oregon
Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.