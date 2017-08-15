Cannon Beach hotel bringing together chefs and makers

If you're looking for a way to experience all that Cannon Beach has to offer, there's a way to do it Wednesday.

"Stephanie Inn Sojourns: Harvesting the Coast" is a coastal adventure that teams up great chefs with local makers.

The trip will take guests to the local shops leading the farm to table movement in Cannon Beach, including Jacobsen’s Salt, Sleepy Monk Coffee Roasters and Cannon Beach Distillery, as well as a stop Icefire Gallery.

To learn more, head to StephanieInn.com.

