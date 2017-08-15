Habitat for Humanity truck stolen in NE Portland - KPTV - FOX 12

Habitat for Humanity truck stolen in NE Portland

Posted: Updated:
Stolen Habitat for Humanity truck. Stolen Habitat for Humanity truck.
Stolen Habitat for Humanity truck. Stolen Habitat for Humanity truck.
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

A truck used by Habitat for Humanity to haul tools and materials from deconstruction sites was stolen in northeast Portland.

The “salvage service” pickup was stolen from the ReStore support offices parking lot on Northeast Marx Street last weekend.

The salvage service team removes cabinets, appliances, windows, doors and other items that might otherwise end up in the landfill.

The items are taken to ReStore shops in Portland, Beaverton, Gresham and Vancouver, with funds going toward Habitat for Humanity homebuilding projects.

Anyone who sees the truck is asked to call the non-emergency police number at 503-823-3333.

Habitat for Humanity is also hoping someone will be able to donate a replacement pickup.

“It’s not about the cosmetics, Lord knows,” said Joe Connell, vice president of retail operations for Habitat for Humanity Portland Metro East. “Something dependable that will facilitate moving building materials would be a godsend.”

Donations toward a new truck can be made online.

For more information, call 503-517-0720 or go to donate.habitatportlandmetro.org

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.