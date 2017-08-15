Habitat for Humanity truck stolen in NE Portland

A truck used by Habitat for Humanity to haul tools and materials from deconstruction sites was stolen in northeast Portland.

The “salvage service” pickup was stolen from the ReStore support offices parking lot on Northeast Marx Street last weekend.

The salvage service team removes cabinets, appliances, windows, doors and other items that might otherwise end up in the landfill.

The items are taken to ReStore shops in Portland, Beaverton, Gresham and Vancouver, with funds going toward Habitat for Humanity homebuilding projects.

Anyone who sees the truck is asked to call the non-emergency police number at 503-823-3333.

Habitat for Humanity is also hoping someone will be able to donate a replacement pickup.

“It’s not about the cosmetics, Lord knows,” said Joe Connell, vice president of retail operations for Habitat for Humanity Portland Metro East. “Something dependable that will facilitate moving building materials would be a godsend.”

Donations toward a new truck can be made online.

For more information, call 503-517-0720 or go to donate.habitatportlandmetro.org.

