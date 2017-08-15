Comedian Becky Braunstein bringing new show to Portland's Funhouse Lounge

Comedian Becky Braunstein, recently named one of Portland's Top Comedians by Willamette Week, grew up in Alaska but calls Portland home.

Braunstein is bringing a new show, “Becky with the Good Jokes” to southeast Portland’s Funhouse Lounge.

She said her show will be fun and over the top, with themes of happiness and feeling good, along with surprise drop-ins and musical guests.

Saturday night will be the premiere of the show, and then it will be a once a month event. For more on the show or Braunstein, check out her website at BeckyBraunstein.com.

