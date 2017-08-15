Vancouver police seeking person who lost a lot of cash at Target - KPTV - FOX 12

Vancouver police seeking person who lost a lot of cash at Target store

The Vancouver Police Department is seeking someone who left behind a lot of cash at a Target store.

A “large amount” of money was found in the Vancouver store on Aug. 2. A customer spotted it and turned it in.

Now, the Vancouver Police Department Evidence Unit is trying to locate the rightful owner.

Anyone who claims the cash will be required to provide specific information about it.

The rightful owner is asked to contact police at 360-487-7404.

