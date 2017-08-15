Vancouver police seeking person who lost a lot of cash at Target store

File image (Not the money found in Vancouver)

The Vancouver Police Department is seeking someone who left behind a lot of cash at a Target store.

A “large amount” of money was found in the Vancouver store on Aug. 2. A customer spotted it and turned it in.

Now, the Vancouver Police Department Evidence Unit is trying to locate the rightful owner.

Anyone who claims the cash will be required to provide specific information about it.

The rightful owner is asked to contact police at 360-487-7404.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.