Oregon makes drug possession a misdemeanor

SALEM, Ore. (AP) - A bill signed by Oregon's governor has reclassified personal-use possession of cocaine, methamphetamine and other drugs as a misdemeanor from a felony.

Among its supporters are the police and sheriffs' associations, which said felony convictions include unintended consequences, including barriers to housing and employment.

The bill signed Tuesday morning by Gov. Kate Brown also directs a state commission to develop methods for recording data concerning police-initiated pedestrian and traffic stops.

This is aimed at ensuring police aren't stopping people based on racial or other profiling.

Reporting by Andrew Selsky.

