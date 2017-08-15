Oregon makes drug possession a misdemeanor - KPTV - FOX 12

Oregon makes drug possession a misdemeanor

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
KPTV file image KPTV file image
SALEM, OR (AP) -

SALEM, Ore. (AP) - A bill signed by Oregon's governor has reclassified personal-use possession of cocaine, methamphetamine and other drugs as a misdemeanor from a felony.

Among its supporters are the police and sheriffs' associations, which said felony convictions include unintended consequences, including barriers to housing and employment.

The bill signed Tuesday morning by Gov. Kate Brown also directs a state commission to develop methods for recording data concerning police-initiated pedestrian and traffic stops.

This is aimed at ensuring police aren't stopping people based on racial or other profiling.

Reporting by Andrew Selsky.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

