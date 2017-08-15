Decommissioning ceremony set for Portland Police Bureau’s Mounted Patrol Unit

A ceremony is set to officially decommission the Portland Police Bureau’s Mounted Patrol Unit.

The officers on horseback made their last ride in Portland at the end of June. The program was not funded in the city’s newest budget.

The human officers were reassigned in the Portland Police Bureau, while varying retirement options were worked out for the horses.

The decommissioning ceremony is at noon Wednesday at the Portland Police Memorial in Tom McCall Waterfront Park, just south of the Hawthorne Bridge.

The public is invited to attend the ceremony.

