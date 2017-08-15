Gov. Brown: Oregon is ready for the eclipse

Governor Kate Brown said the state of Oregon is ready for as many as 1,000,000 visitors who may pour into the state to watch the total solar eclipse next week.

During a news conference in Salem Tuesday morning, state officials said they have spent the last year planning for the eclipse and how it will affect the entire state.

The path of totality for the eclipse runs from Lincoln City to Huntington, east of John Day, and will be the largest scale event for which the officials will have ever planned.

As many as 60 government agencies, ranging from the Oregon Department of Transportation and Office of Emergency Management to the Oregon State Police and the National Guard, report they've spent the last year planning to make this both a safe event and a great event.

Besides all the people coming into the state to witness the event, the eclipse will come during wildfire season, necessitating the state to have people and equipment already mobilized throughout the state.

Even with all the work and preparation the state has had to get through, though, the governor said spirits were high in anticipation of the big event.

“We are all excited and thrilled to kick off the final countdown to the total solar eclipse in the great state of Oregon,” Brown said Tuesday. “It’s truly a once in a lifetime event, and Oregon, the entire state, is totally ready to help all of you enjoy it.”

Oregon Office of Emergency Management director Andrew Phelps suggested that people in the state need to plan their travel during the eclipse as if they were going on an overnight visit.

“Have plenty of food and water. If they rely on medications, bring extra medications with them,” he suggested.

He also advised travelers to bring paper maps and have a solid knowledge of the route they are taking, noting that officials expect there to be a degradation of cell phone service due to the volume of users.

Many of the state agencies said Tuesday that their mobilization plans for the eclipse go into effect starting Wednesday and will last through August 22, the day after the eclipse.

