Eye care business recalling eclipse glasses handed out at Alberta Street Fair

Alberta Eye Care is recalling hundreds of eclipse glasses that were handed out at the Alberta Street Fair on Saturday.

The northeast Portland business reported Tuesday that the glasses were purchased from a third-party source that purported them to be ISO certified.

Upon further review, the glasses did not have the proper certification required for eclipse glasses.

The company has issued a statement that they are in process of obtaining the proper certification and they believe their glasses are compliant, however Alberta Eye Care stated, “As eye care professionals, we cannot endorse the use of these glasses without the proper certification.”

It is believed 464 of these glasses were handed out at the northeast Portland fair. They are white and have the Alberta Eye Care logo on the right temple.

Alberta Eye Care has purchased a supply of certified eclipse glasses and has them available to replace the ones that were handed out Saturday.

The uncertified glasses should be destroyed, as using improper eyewear while viewing the eclipse can cause retina damage.

There has been a run on eclipse glasses both in stores and online in recent days. OMSI has glasses from a NASA-approved vendor available for $4.99 and officials expect to have enough to last through Thursday or Friday.

Kaiser Permanente has been giving out 40,000 safety glasses over the last few months. Their clinics have run out, but a limited supply will be available at the Kaiser booth Sunday at Portland Sunday Parkways at Thompson Park in northeast Portland.

